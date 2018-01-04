Deere & Company (DE) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Deere & Company earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.03530566156 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. ValuEngine raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Deere & Company to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.68.

Shares of Deere & Company ( NYSE DE ) traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $159.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $51,290.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $103.99 and a 1 year high of $160.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

In other news, CFO Rajesh Kalathur sold 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $672,969.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,404,008.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marc A. Howze sold 7,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $1,173,256.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,547 shares of company stock valued at $28,528,885 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

