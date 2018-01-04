David J. Lemmon Sells 1,205 Shares of J M Smucker Co (SJM) Stock

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) insider David J. Lemmon sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $150,070.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE SJM) opened at $123.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14,000.00, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $99.57 and a 52-week high of $143.68.
J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on J M Smucker from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group upgraded J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $135.00 price objective on J M Smucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.
J M Smucker Company Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company is a manufacturer and marketer of branded food and beverage products and pet food and pet snacks in North America. The Company’s segments include U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice. The Company’s U.S. retail market segments consist of the sale of branded food products to consumers through retail outlets in North America.
