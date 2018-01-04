DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for International Paper Company (IP)

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for International Paper in a research report issued on Tuesday. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 24th. ValuEngine lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on International Paper from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

International Paper (IP) traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25,010.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. International Paper has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $60.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 87.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 0.3% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 0.5% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in International Paper by 0.4% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in International Paper by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for International Paper Company (IP)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/da-davidson-analysts-reduce-earnings-estimates-for-international-paper-company-ip.html.

About International Paper

International Paper Company is a paper and packaging company with primary markets and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company’s segments include Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers and Consumer Packaging.

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.