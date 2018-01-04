Cytec Industries (CYT) vs. OCI Partners (OCIP) Financial Comparison

Cytec Industries (NYSE: CYT) and OCI Partners (NYSE:OCIP) are both specialty chemicals – nec companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Cytec Industries alerts:

15.0% of OCI Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cytec Industries and OCI Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytec Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A OCI Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00

OCI Partners has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.65%. Given OCI Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OCI Partners is more favorable than Cytec Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Cytec Industries and OCI Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytec Industries 11.96% 18.60% 8.55% OCI Partners -1.79% -3.70% -0.86%

Dividends

OCI Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Cytec Industries does not pay a dividend. OCI Partners pays out -457.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OCI Partners has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cytec Industries and OCI Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytec Industries N/A N/A N/A $1.78 42.23 OCI Partners $258.23 million 2.86 -$50.55 million ($0.07) -121.41

Cytec Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OCI Partners. OCI Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cytec Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OCI Partners beats Cytec Industries on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cytec Industries Company Profile

Cytec Industries Inc. is a global specialty materials and chemicals company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling value-added products. The Company offers aerospace and industrial materials, mining and plastics industries. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace Materials, Industrial Materials, In Process Separation, and Additive Technologies. The Aerospace Materials segment includes advanced composites, carbon fiber, and structural film adhesives. The Industrial Materials segment includes structural composite materials, which serve automotive, motorsports, recreation, tooling, and other structural materials markets and process materials, which serves aerospace, wind energy, and other process materials markets. The In Process Separation segment includes mining chemicals and phosphines. The Additive Technologies segment includes polymer additives, specialty additives, and formulated resins. The Company operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Solvay.

OCI Partners Company Profile

OCI Partners LP owns and operates an integrated methanol and ammonia production facility that is located on the Texas Gulf Coast near Beaumont. The Company has an annual methanol production capacity of approximately 912,500 metric tons and an annual ammonia production capacity of approximately 331,000 metric tons. It purchases natural gas from third parties and processes the natural gas into synthesis gas, which it then further processes in the production of methanol and ammonia. It stores and sells the processed methanol and ammonia to industrial and commercial customers for further processing or distribution. Its methanol production unit comprises Foster-Wheeler-designed twin steam methane reformers for synthesis gas production, over two Lurgi-designed parallel low-pressure, water-cooled reactors and approximately four distillation columns. The Haldor-Topsoe-designed ammonia synthesis loop at its facility processes hydrogen produced by methanol production process.

Receive News & Ratings for Cytec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.