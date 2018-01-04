CynergisTek (CTEK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “AUXILIO, Inc. provides Managed Print Services (MPS) for the health care industry. The Company provides management and monitoring of vital business and clinical processes in copy, print, fax and scan infrastructures. It operates as a vendor independent company and offers monitoring, management, and contract negotiation; change management and end-user training programs; utilization management; financial reporting; workflow efficiency management; information systems integration, connectivity, and image migration strategies; and strategy execution working with the customer to execute a long-term image management strategy. The Company sells and services automated office equipment, including digital and color copiers, printers, facsimile machines, scanners, and multi-function equipment. AUXILIO, Inc. is headquartered in Mission Viejo, California. “

Shares of CynergisTek (CTEK) traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.02. 8,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,400. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.67. CynergisTek has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $6.72.

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document management services and IT security consulting services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers workflow solutions; and creates manageable, dependable print management programs by managing the back-office processes of hospital clients.

