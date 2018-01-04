Cyanconnode (CYAN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.10

Cyanconnode Holdings PLC (LON:CYAN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.10 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.25), with a volume of 542733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.25).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Cyanconnode in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 and a PE ratio of -154.17.

In other Cyanconnode news, insider Henry (Harry) Berry bought 71,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £14,998.83 ($20,054.59).

Cyanconnode Company Profile

CyanConnode Holdings plc, formerly Cyan Holdings plc, is engaged in the design and development of narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications. The Company offers a range of support services, from design-in consultancy to training and technical advice.

