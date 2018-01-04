CSG Systems International (CSGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ CSGS ) traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.99. 73,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,700. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1,485.09, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.02.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. CSG Systems International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CSG Systems International news, EVP Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $86,929.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,808.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rolland B. Johns sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $110,209.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,195. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 359.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 338,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 264,627 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 515,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 242,403 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,173,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,389,000 after acquiring an additional 94,287 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/csg-systems-international-csgs-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc (CSG) is a provider of business support solutions primarily serving the communications industry. The Company provides business support solutions (BSS) to the communications service providers (CSPs), as well as clients in various industries. CSG’s solutions coordinate and manage various aspects of a service provider’s customer interactions, from the initial activation of customer accounts, to the support and fulfillment of various services, and through the calculation, presentment, and accounts receivables management of monthly customer statements.

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.