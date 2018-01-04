Critical Analysis: AmREIT (AMRE) & Its Peers

AmREIT (NYSE: AMRE) is one of 32 public companies in the “Retail REITs” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare AmREIT to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AmREIT and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmREIT 0 0 0 0 N/A AmREIT Competitors 153 1079 1162 21 2.44

As a group, “Retail REITs” companies have a potential upside of 7.98%. Given AmREIT’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AmREIT has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AmREIT and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AmREIT N/A N/A 110.63 AmREIT Competitors $725.19 million $230.98 million -77.99

AmREIT’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AmREIT. AmREIT is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of shares of all “Retail REITs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of shares of all “Retail REITs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AmREIT and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmREIT N/A N/A N/A AmREIT Competitors 20.81% 5.20% 2.70%

Summary

AmREIT rivals beat AmREIT on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About AmREIT

AmREIT, Inc. (AmREIT) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates, acquires and selectively develops and redevelops primarily neighborhood and community shopping centers located in high-traffic, densely populated, affluent areas with high barriers to entry. The Company’s shopping centers are anchored by national and local retailers, including supermarket chains, drug stores and other necessity-based retailers. In June 2013, AmREIT Inc announced that it has completed the acquisition of Fountain Oaks Shopping Center, a 160,600 square foot Kroger-anchored shopping center in the north Buckhead submarket of Atlanta, Georgia. Effective September 24, 2013, AmREIT Inc, through its AmREIT Realty Investment Corp subsidiary, acquired Woodlake Square Shopping Center, an owner and operator of shopping centers. In August 2014, AmREIT Inc completed the acquisition of Tuxedo Festival Shopping Center.

