Criteo (CRTO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Macquarie

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRTO. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on Criteo in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,400. Criteo has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,700.00, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.49.

In related news, CEO Eric Eichmann sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Benoit Fouilland sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $287,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,376 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,150,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,244,000 after purchasing an additional 213,124 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Criteo by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Criteo by 1,302.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 84,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,134 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Criteo by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,358,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,364,000 after purchasing an additional 261,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Criteo by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,826,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,771,000 after acquiring an additional 244,024 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a France-based company specializing in digital performance marketing. Its solution consists of the Criteo Engine, the Company’s data assets, access to inventory, and its advertiser and publisher platforms. The Criteo Engine consists of various machine learning algorithms, such as prediction, recommendation, bidding and creative algorithms and the global hardware and software infrastructure.

