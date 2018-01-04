Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX)

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

NBLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho set a $53.00 price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.72. 241,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,533. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,163.95, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The energy company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 55.83% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.29 million. equities research analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 277,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 25,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $207,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in owning, operating, developing and acquiring a range of domestic midstream infrastructure assets. The Company’s areas of focus are in the area of Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin in Colorado and the Southern Delaware Basin position of the Permian Basin in Texas (Delaware Basin).

