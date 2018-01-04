Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP)

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.11.

Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP) traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.04. 544,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Tallgrass Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,410.00, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, insider David G. Dehaemers, Jr. acquired 715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David G. Dehaemers, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.97 per share, for a total transaction of $644,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 86,719 shares of company stock worth $3,753,147.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Tallgrass Energy Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,522,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,268,000 after buying an additional 195,068 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tallgrass Energy Partners by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,818,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,878,000 after buying an additional 438,600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its position in Tallgrass Energy Partners by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,746,000 after buying an additional 107,897 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Tallgrass Energy Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,084,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,947,000 after buying an additional 25,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC grew its position in Tallgrass Energy Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 1,074,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,367,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Tallgrass Energy Partners Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics, Natural Gas Transportation & Logistics and Processing & Logistics. The Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics segment includes the ownership and operation of a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) crude oil pipeline system, and crude oil storage and terminaling facilities.

