Crane (CR) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Crane (NYSE:CR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Crane earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the conglomerate an impact score of 47.0137924923304 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Shares of Crane ( NYSE:CR ) traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.06. The stock had a trading volume of 174,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,430.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $91.37.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.77 million. Crane had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Crane will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.93%.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $162,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,838.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Thayer Bigelow sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $88,336.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $1,896,288. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co (Crane) is a manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The Company operates through four segments, including Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment is a provider of engineered fluid handling equipment, including Process Valves and Related Products, Commercial Valves and Other Products.

