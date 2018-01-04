Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Craft Brew Alliance Inc. is engaged in the business of brewing, marketing and selling of craft beers in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Beer Related operations and Pubs and Other. Craft Brew owns and operates production breweries with adjacent restaurants or pubs in Portland, Oregon, Woodinville, Washington and Portsmouth, New Hampshire and in Kona, Hawaii. It offers its beer products under the Widmer Brothers, Redhook and Kona Brewing brand names. Craft Brew Alliance Inc., formerly known as Craft Brewers Alliance, Inc., is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Get Craft Brew Alliance alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Craft Brew Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 target price on shares of Craft Brew Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Craft Brew Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Craft Brew Alliance ( NASDAQ BREW ) traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.95. 61,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,250. Craft Brew Alliance has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $373.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Craft Brew Alliance had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $60.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Craft Brew Alliance’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Craft Brew Alliance will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BREW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $1,649,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 40,248 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $653,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,275,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,390,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/craft-brew-alliance-brew-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc is a craft brewing company that is engaged in brewing, branding and bringing to market American craft beers. The Company operates through two segments: Beer Related operations, which include the brewing operations and related domestic and international beer and cider sales of its Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook and Omission beer brands, and Square Mile cider brand, and Pubs operations, which include its approximately five pubs, over four of which are located adjacent to its Beer Related operations, as well as other merchandise sales, and sales of its beers directly to customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Craft Brew Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craft Brew Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.