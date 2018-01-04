CounterPath (CPAH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 964,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 398,369 shares.The stock last traded at $3.92 and had previously closed at $3.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CounterPath from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut CounterPath from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $20.86, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of -0.80.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications (UC) services, including voice, video, messaging and collaboration functionality, over their Internet Protocol (IP)-based networks.

