CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) SVP Steven James Smith Sells 7,121 Shares

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) SVP Steven James Smith sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $802,750.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.57. 336,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,829. The stock has a market cap of $5,360.00, a PE ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $80.78 and a 1-year high of $120.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.64). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $123.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 213.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at $210,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (CoreSite) is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company, through its controlling interest in CoreSite, L.P., is engaged in the business of ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of data centers across a range of markets in the United States, including the Northern Virginia, New York and San Francisco Bay areas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami and Denver.

