Copa (CPA) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Copa (NYSE:CPA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Copa earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 46.1831799815124 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Copa (NYSE CPA) traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,500. Copa has a twelve month low of $90.85 and a twelve month high of $138.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5,770.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.94.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $657.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.36 million. Copa had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Copa will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.46%.

CPA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Copa from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Copa from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA is a provider of airline passenger and cargo service through its principal operating subsidiaries, Compania Panamena de Aviacion, S. A. (Copa Airlines) and AeroRepublica, S. A. (Copa Colombia). The Company operates through air transportation segment. Copa Airlines operates from its position located in the Republic of Panama.

