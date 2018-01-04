Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS) Downgraded to Hold at Santander

Santander cut shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VLRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays set a $15.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.92.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.27. 959,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,500. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $726.84, a PE ratio of -91.89 and a beta of -0.11.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.00 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. INCA Investments LLC increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 6,059,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,414 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 3rd quarter worth $6,039,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,411,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,541,000 after acquiring an additional 336,399 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,079,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 99,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 917,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after acquiring an additional 87,977 shares in the last quarter.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company engaged in the airline passenger transportation sector. The Company operates as an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC). Its activities are divided into two geographical regions: Mexico (national operations), as well as the Unites States and Central America (international operations).

