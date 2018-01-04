Control4 (CTRL) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Control4 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Control4 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cowen set a $30.00 target price on Control4 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Control4 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Control4 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Control4 (CTRL) traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 384,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,267. Control4 has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.66, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of -0.51.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Control4 had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Control4 will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Anderson sold 14,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $439,287.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at $531,029.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Greg Bishop sold 2,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $74,156.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,116.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 389,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,639,835. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Control4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Control4 by 11.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Control4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Control4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Control4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Control4

Control4 Corporation (Control4) is a provider of smart home and business solutions. The Company’s smart home and small business solutions provide consumers with the ability to integrate audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, network management and other functionalities into a unified automation solution, customized to match their lifestyles and business needs.

