Contrasting Rubicon Technology (RBCN) & Himax Technologies (HIMX)

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ: RBCN) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himax Technologies has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Himax Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology $19.63 million 1.15 -$62.87 million ($12.97) -0.64 Himax Technologies $802.92 million 2.31 $50.91 million $0.06 179.83

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technology. Rubicon Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Himax Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Rubicon Technology does not pay a dividend. Himax Technologies pays out 383.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Himax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology -409.18% -78.15% -74.16% Himax Technologies 1.25% 2.10% 1.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.2% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Himax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rubicon Technology and Himax Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Himax Technologies 3 3 9 0 2.40

Himax Technologies has a consensus price target of $9.86, suggesting a potential downside of 8.60%. Given Himax Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Himax Technologies is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats Rubicon Technology on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc. is a vertically integrated, electronic materials provider specializing in monocrystalline sapphire for applications in light-emitting diodes (LEDs), optical systems and specialty electronic devices. The Company’s product lines include sapphire cores; four and six-inch sapphire wafers; four, six, and eight-inch patterned sapphire substrate (PSS) wafers, and optical sapphire components. Its sapphire is also used as an exterior component in mobile devices, specifically camera lens covers, dual flashes and home buttons on certain newer model smartphones and as the crystal covering the faces of certain smart watches. In addition, some consumer electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) use sapphire faceplates for smartphones. For the LED market, it sells 2 to 6-inch material in core form and four, six and eight-inch material in polished and PSS wafer form. Its principal customers are semiconductor device manufacturers and wafer polishing companies.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor solution provider. The Company is engaged in display driver integrated circuits (IC) and timing controllers used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation and other consumer electronics devices. The Company operates through two segments: Driver IC and Non-driver products. In addition, the Company designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, liquid crystal on silicon micro-displays used in palm-size projectors and head-mounted displays, light-emitting diode driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors, video processing IC solutions and silicon IPs. It also offers digital camera solutions, including complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors and wafer level optics, which are used in a range of applications, such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, televisions, personal computer camera, automobile, security and medical devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.