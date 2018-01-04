Contrasting Dyax (DYAX) and The Competition

Dyax (NASDAQ: DYAX) is one of 286 publicly-traded companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Dyax to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dyax and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyax 0 0 0 0 N/A Dyax Competitors 917 3332 11833 237 2.70

As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 39.96%. Given Dyax’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dyax has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dyax and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dyax N/A N/A -181.14 Dyax Competitors $290.27 million $35.99 million 64.52

Dyax’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dyax. Dyax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Dyax and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyax -47.32% -14.86% -12.09% Dyax Competitors -5,189.81% -162.78% -35.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.7% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dyax competitors beat Dyax on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Dyax

Dyax Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) and other Plasma-Kallikrein-Mediated (PKM) Disorders, and licensing and funded research portfolio. The Company develops and commercializes treatments for hereditary angioedema. The Company discovered and developed KALBITOR, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, and is selling it in the United States for the treatment of acute attacks of HAE. Additionally, it discovered and is developing DX-2930, a human monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein. It also developed a biomarker assay that detects the activation of plasma kallikrein in patient blood. The Company has a portfolio of product candidates being developed by licensees using its phage display technology. This portfolio includes one approved product, CYRAMZA (ramucirumab), which is marketed by Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly), and multiple product candidates in various stages of clinical development.

