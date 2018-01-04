Contrasting BBVA Banco Frances (BFR) and Its Rivals

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE: BFR) is one of 308 public companies in the “Banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BBVA Banco Frances to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of BBVA Banco Frances shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “Banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BBVA Banco Frances and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBVA Banco Frances N/A 15.89% 1.69% BBVA Banco Frances Competitors 18.60% 8.27% 0.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BBVA Banco Frances and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBVA Banco Frances 0 0 3 0 3.00 BBVA Banco Frances Competitors 2232 8589 8592 353 2.36

BBVA Banco Frances presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.84%. As a group, “Banks” companies have a potential upside of 0.72%. Given BBVA Banco Frances’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BBVA Banco Frances has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BBVA Banco Frances and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BBVA Banco Frances $1.83 billion $246.67 million N/A BBVA Banco Frances Competitors $5.50 billion $827.87 million 391.56

BBVA Banco Frances’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BBVA Banco Frances.

Dividends

BBVA Banco Frances pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. As a group, “Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 35.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

BBVA Banco Frances has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBVA Banco Frances’ competitors have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BBVA Banco Frances competitors beat BBVA Banco Frances on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About BBVA Banco Frances

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (the Bank) is a provider of financial services to large corporations, small and medium-size companies (SMEs), as well as individual customers. The Bank is focused on the financial sector, through its activities related to banking/financial, pension fund manager and insurance. The Bank has all its operations, property and customers located in Argentina. As part of its business, the Bank conducts capital markets and securities operations directly in the over-the-counter market and indirectly in Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires (BCBA). Its corporate banking is divided by industry, such as consumer, heavy industries and energy. The Bank’s business lines include Retail Banking, Enterprise Banking, and Corporate and Investment Banking. Enterprise Banking offers both short- and long-term financing. The Corporate and Investment Banking business line is concerned with foreign trade transactions, and advice in mergers and acquisitions and in capital market transactions.

