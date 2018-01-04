Continental Building Products (CBPX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Continental Building Products, Inc. is a manufacturer of gypsum wallboard, joint compound and complementary finishing products. It serves the residential, commercial and repair and remodel construction markets primarily in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products under the LiftLite, Mold Defense and Weather Defense names. Continental Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Silver Grove, Quebec. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Continental Building Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Continental Building Products ( CBPX ) traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.30. 142,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,076.76, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.28. Continental Building Products has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.08 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Continental Building Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBPX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 433.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 734,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after acquiring an additional 596,547 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 31.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,917,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,684,000 after acquiring an additional 456,769 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 50.4% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 832,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,408,000 after acquiring an additional 279,193 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the third quarter worth about $7,223,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 18.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,720,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,738,000 after acquiring an additional 265,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc is a manufacturer of gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products. The Company operates through wallboard segment. Gypsum wallboard is a primary building material used in residential and commercial construction and in repair and remodel (R&R). It offers customers a range of gypsum wallboard products, including LiftLite, its lightweight product designed to lift and install; its Mold Defense line of products designed for protection against mold and mildew, and its Weather Defense line of moisture and mold-resistant exterior sheathing.

