Constellation Brands (STZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 5th. Analysts expect Constellation Brands to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Constellation Brands (STZ) opened at $227.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44,510.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.08. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $229.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $232.00 target price (up from $211.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.33.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,500 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Mullin sold 18,227 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.01, for a total value of $3,955,441.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,924 shares in the company, valued at $15,825,237.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,662 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,585. 15.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States.

