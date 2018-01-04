Connect Group PLC (CNCT) Receives GBX 157.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Connect Group PLC (LON:CNCT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 157.80 ($2.11).

Several research firms have recently commented on CNCT. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Connect Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. FinnCap reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 154 ($2.06) price objective on shares of Connect Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Connect Group from GBX 144 ($1.93) to GBX 145 ($1.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Connect Group in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

In other news, insider David Bauernfeind purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($26,474.13). Also, insider Mark Cashmore purchased 38,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £40,005 ($53,489.77).

Shares of Connect Group ( LON:CNCT ) traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Monday, hitting GBX 113.20 ($1.51). 84,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,907. Connect Group has a 1-year low of GBX 88 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 159.74 ($2.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $281.56 and a PE ratio of 1,029.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from Connect Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%.

Connect Group Company Profile

Connect Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based distribution company. The Company’s segments include Connect News & Media: News Distribution (Smiths News); Connect News & Media: Media (DMD); Connect Parcel Freight (Tuffnells); and Connect Books (Bertrams, Dawson Books and Wordery). Smiths News segment distributes newspapers and magazines to approximately 30,000 retailers across England and Wales from over 40 distribution centers.

