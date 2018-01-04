Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Comtech Telecomm. posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecomm..

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $121.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.94 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Northland Securities set a $26.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ CMTL) traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $22.00. 215,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,200. The company has a market capitalization of $522.20, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comtech Telecomm. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

In other Comtech Telecomm. news, insider Michael Porcelain sold 30,000 shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $642,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,411.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred Kornberg sold 15,000 shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,800.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,883,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 192,707 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 25.1% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 80,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 127.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 530,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 297,200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the second quarter worth $1,494,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 149.3% during the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 566,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 339,399 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets products, systems and services for communications solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. It offers communications solutions, including command and control technologies, safety and security technologies and enterprise technologies.

