Comparing The Talbots (TLB) and J.Jill (JILL)

The Talbots (NYSE: TLB) and J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) are both women’s apparel retailers companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get The Talbots alerts:

This table compares The Talbots and J.Jill’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Talbots N/A N/A N/A ($1.61) N/A J.Jill $639.06 million 0.54 $24.07 million $0.65 12.20

J.Jill has higher revenue and earnings than The Talbots. The Talbots is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than J.Jill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The Talbots and J.Jill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Talbots N/A N/A N/A J.Jill 4.15% 23.68% 5.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.3% of J.Jill shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of J.Jill shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Talbots and J.Jill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Talbots 0 0 0 0 N/A J.Jill 0 5 4 0 2.44

J.Jill has a consensus target price of $15.38, indicating a potential upside of 93.88%.

Summary

J.Jill beats The Talbots on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Talbots Company Profile

The Talbots Inc. is a United States-based company, which operates as a retailer and direct marketer of women’s clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company offers blazer, trench, white shirt, ballet flat and pearls. It sells its products through different outlets. It also provides e-commerce service and its website offers MyTalbots, which allows customers to register for benefits and customize their online shopping experience; Style by Design appointment shopping; Pearls of Wisdom, offering fashion advice and styling ideas; and a Find in Store feature, which enables customers to locate and reserve merchandise in any Talbots store.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc. (J.Jill) operates as a specialty retailer in the women’s apparel industry. J.Jill is a women’s apparel brand focused on customer in the 40-65 age segment. The Company operates an integrated omni-channel platform that is diversified across its retail stores, Website and catalogs. It operates in the retail and direct channels segment. Its direct channel consists of its Website and catalog orders. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 275 stores in 43 states. The Company also offers a range of footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry and hosiery. Its products are marketed under the J.Jill brand name and sold through its direct and retail channels. It offers two sub-brands as extensions of its brand aesthetic: Pure Jill and Wearever. Its Website provides customers with access to the J.Jill product offering and features content, including updates on new collections and guidance on how to wear and wardrobe its styles.

Receive News & Ratings for The Talbots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Talbots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.