Comparing Millennial Media (MM) and Its Competitors

Millennial Media (NYSE: MM) is one of 33 public companies in the “Advertising & Marketing” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Millennial Media to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Millennial Media and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millennial Media -23.47% -26.25% -19.24% Millennial Media Competitors -3.71% -7.26% -1.09%

58.2% of shares of all “Advertising & Marketing” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of shares of all “Advertising & Marketing” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Millennial Media and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Millennial Media N/A N/A -1.28 Millennial Media Competitors $2.71 billion $171.61 million -554.18

Millennial Media’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Millennial Media. Millennial Media is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Millennial Media and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millennial Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Millennial Media Competitors 57 452 890 16 2.61

As a group, “Advertising & Marketing” companies have a potential upside of 6.93%. Given Millennial Media’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Millennial Media has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Millennial Media peers beat Millennial Media on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About Millennial Media

Millennial Media, Inc. is an independent mobile advertising marketplace delivering products and services to advertisers and developers. The Company offers advertisers a suite of solutions that allow them to reach and connect with the target audiences across screens, from smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices to PCs. The Company offers developers the ability to maximize the advertising revenue and acquire new users for apps. Its advertiser and developer solutions support all mobile operating systems, including Apple iOS, Android, Windows Phone and BlackBerry. For clients who want a higher degree of customer service, the Company offers its managed media services with dedicated account teams. For its clients who want to interact with it on a more automated basis, the Company offers tools that allow advertisers to buy its ad supply in a programmatic fashion through its ad exchange and developers the opportunity to manage and monetize the ad inventory through its supply side tool.

