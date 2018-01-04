Comparing Atlantica Yield (AY) & Its Competitors

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric Utilities” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Atlantica Yield to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.0% of Atlantica Yield shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of shares of all “Electric Utilities” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of shares of all “Electric Utilities” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Atlantica Yield and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Yield 0 1 3 0 2.75 Atlantica Yield Competitors 557 3028 2436 43 2.32

Atlantica Yield presently has a consensus target price of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.42%. As a group, “Electric Utilities” companies have a potential upside of 12.54%. Given Atlantica Yield’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atlantica Yield is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Atlantica Yield has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantica Yield’s rivals have a beta of 0.64, suggesting that their average share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantica Yield and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Yield 2.85% 1.41% 0.27% Atlantica Yield Competitors -14.48% 9.14% 2.51%

Dividends

Atlantica Yield pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Atlantica Yield pays out 429.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Electric Utilities” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 101.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlantica Yield and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Yield $971.80 million -$4.85 million 77.56 Atlantica Yield Competitors $7.66 billion $831.80 million 59.49

Atlantica Yield’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Atlantica Yield. Atlantica Yield is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Atlantica Yield rivals beat Atlantica Yield on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc, formerly Abengoa Yield plc, is a total return company. The Company owns, manages, and acquires renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets, focused on North America (the United States and Mexico), South America (Peru, Chile, Brazil and Uruguay) and Europe, Middle East and Africa (Spain, Algeria and South Africa). Its segments include North America, South America and EMEA. It operates in business sectors, including renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water. As of December 31, 2016, it owned or had interests in 21 assets, comprising 1,442 megawatt (MW) of renewable energy generation, 300 MW of conventional power generation, 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines, as well as an exchangeable preferred equity investment in Abengoa Concessoes Brasil Holding S.A., (ACBH). The renewable energy sector includes its activities related to the production electricity from solar power and wind plants.

