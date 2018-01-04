Commercial Metals (CMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will report sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 0.95%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Macquarie began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Commercial Metals (NYSE CMC) traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,128,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,655.68, a PE ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.82. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 56.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth about $295,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network. The Company’s Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment consists of steel mills, commonly referred to as minimills that produce reinforcing bar (rebar), angles, flats and rounds.

