Commerce Union Bancshares, Inc. (CUBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 9th

Commerce Union Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Saturday, January 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of Commerce Union Bancshares (CUBN) traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,353. The company has a market cap of $233.14, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.26. Commerce Union Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

Get Commerce Union Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Union Bancshares (NASDAQ:CUBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter. Commerce Union Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 18.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Union Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Commerce Union Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Commerce Union Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

In related news, Director William Ronald Deberry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $181,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerce Union Bancshares stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Commerce Union Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Commerce Union Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Commerce Union Bancshares, Inc. (CUBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 9th” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/commerce-union-bancshares-inc-cubn-to-go-ex-dividend-on-january-9th.html.

Commerce Union Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Union Bancshares, Inc serves as the bank holding company for Reliant Bank. The Company has two segments: Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. Retail Banking provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets. Its customers are serviced through branch locations, automated teller machines (ATMs), online banking and mobile banking.

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Union Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Union Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.