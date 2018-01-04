Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Columbia Sportswear earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 46.1780652323552 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLM. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ COLM ) traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $72.02. The stock had a trading volume of 202,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,103.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $73.59.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $747.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Malia H. Wasson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $55,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,089 shares in the company, valued at $67,169.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Klenz sold 11,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $766,708.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,934.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company is an apparel and footwear company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes outdoor lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, Sorel, prAna and other brands. Its geographic segments are the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Canada.

