Colfax (CFX) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.08

Media coverage about Colfax (NYSE:CFX) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Colfax earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 48.4660350659397 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 518,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4,902.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. Colfax has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $43.29.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.09 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 53,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $2,034,653.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,199.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Colfax (CFX) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.08” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/colfax-cfx-earns-media-sentiment-score-of-0-08.html.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation is an industrial manufacturing and engineering company. The Company provides air and gas handling, and fabrication technology products and services. The Company’s segments include Air and Gas handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Air and Gas Handling segment supplies a range of gas handling products, including heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps and certain related products, as well as aftermarket services.

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.