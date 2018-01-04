Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.35

Media stories about Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) have trended positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Co-Diagnostics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 44.5648709058773 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 20,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,100. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 and a PE ratio of -5.15.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics technology. Its reagents are used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules, such as deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid.

