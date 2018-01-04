Christopher A. Kuebler Sells 30,000 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $1,759,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.34. 1,420,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,133. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9,190.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.17 and a beta of 1.81.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 42.08% and a negative return on equity of 190.68%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 252,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 952,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 79,510 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 264.6% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 24,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 745,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The Company’s research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes treatments for cancer, auto-immune disease and chronic pain. It leverages its chemistry platform to discover and design new drug candidates.

