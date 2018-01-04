News articles about China Zenix Auto International (NYSE:ZX) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Zenix Auto International earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the auto parts company an impact score of 47.3583223220344 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

China Zenix Auto International (NYSE ZX) traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.26. 39,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,450. China Zenix Auto International has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $65.56, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Get China Zenix Auto International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of China Zenix Auto International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/china-zenix-auto-international-zx-earns-news-impact-score-of-0-19.html.

China Zenix Auto International Limited is a commercial vehicle wheel manufacturer in both the aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) markets in People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Company designs, manufactures and sells steel wheels. It operates in three segments: PRC OEM sales, which include production and sales of steel and aluminum wheels to vehicle manufacturers in the PRC; PRC aftermarket sales, which include production and sales of steel and aluminum wheels to distributors in the PRC, and international sales, which includes the production and sales of steel wheels to distributors and vehicle manufacturers outside the PRC.

Receive News & Ratings for China Zenix Auto International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Zenix Auto International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.