China Lodging Group (HTHT) Trading 10% Higher

China Lodging Group, Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) shares rose 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $159.35 and last traded at $158.86. Approximately 1,003,894 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 320,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.43.

HTHT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of China Lodging Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of China Lodging Group from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Lodging Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Get China Lodging Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $10,986.28, a PE ratio of 66.49 and a beta of 1.52.

China Lodging Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. China Lodging Group had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. China Lodging Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that China Lodging Group, Ltd will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Lodging Group by 65.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Lodging Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of China Lodging Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,412,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of China Lodging Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,347,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Lodging Group in the second quarter valued at about $899,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/china-lodging-group-htht-trading-10-higher.html.

About China Lodging Group

China Lodging Group, Limited is a holding company. The Company is a multi-brand hotel group in China with leased, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease model, the Company directly operates hotels located on leased properties. Under the manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers the Company appoints and collects fees from franchisees.

Receive News & Ratings for China Lodging Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Lodging Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.