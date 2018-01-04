Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) will announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chesapeake Utilities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.75. Chesapeake Utilities reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chesapeake Utilities.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Sidoti started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE CPK ) remained flat at $$76.05 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,367. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $86.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1,265.06, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/chesapeake-utilities-co-cpk-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-86-per-share.html.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (Chesapeake) is an energy company. The Company operates through two segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Company provides natural gas distribution and transmission; natural gas supply, gathering, processing and marketing; electric distribution and generation; propane distribution; propane and crude oil wholesale marketing; steam generation, and other energy-related services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.