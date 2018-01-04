Celsius (CELH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Celsius from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH ) traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. 41,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,850. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $229.77, a P/E ratio of -56.67 and a beta of -0.81. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter. Celsius had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.23%. sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celsius stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 559,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000. Celsius makes up about 1.5% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Celsius as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing, sale and distribution of functional calorie-burning fitness beverages under the Celsius brand name. The Company’s product range includes Sparkling Grape Rush, Sparkling Watermelon, Sparkling Orange, Sparkling Wild Berry, Sparkling Cola, Raspberry Acai Green Tea, Peach Mango Green Tea, Flo Fusion Orange and Flo Fusion Berry.

