Celadon Group (CGI) Trading 1.6% Higher

Celadon Group, Inc. (NYSE:CGI) traded up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.40. 462,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 760,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Celadon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celadon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $191.02, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.88.
About Celadon Group
Celadon Group, Inc (Celadon) is a truckload freight transportation provider. The Company’s segments are asset-based, asset-light, and equipment leasing and services. Its services involve point-to-point shipping for its customers within the United States, between the United States and Mexico, and between the United States and Canada.
