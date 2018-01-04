Celadon Group (CGI) Trading 1.6% Higher

Celadon Group, Inc. (NYSE:CGI) traded up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.40. 462,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 760,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Celadon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celadon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $191.02, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Litespeed Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Celadon Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. now owns 2,819,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Celadon Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in Celadon Group in the third quarter valued at about $14,888,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Celadon Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 861,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 78,361 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Celadon Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 680,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celadon Group

Celadon Group, Inc (Celadon) is a truckload freight transportation provider. The Company’s segments are asset-based, asset-light, and equipment leasing and services. Its services involve point-to-point shipping for its customers within the United States, between the United States and Mexico, and between the United States and Canada.

