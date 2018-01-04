CarMax, Inc (KMX) Director Thomas J. Folliard Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $512,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE KMX) traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,196,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,550. The firm has a market cap of $12,210.00, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. CarMax, Inc has a twelve month low of $54.29 and a twelve month high of $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $68.00 price target on CarMax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on CarMax to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush set a $81.00 price target on CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,185,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,758,000 after buying an additional 380,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,142,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,643,000 after acquiring an additional 53,840 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,319,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,487,000 after acquiring an additional 142,175 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,969,000 after acquiring an additional 29,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 751.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,763 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

