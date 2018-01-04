CafePress (NASDAQ:PRSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “CafePress, Inc. provides an e-commerce platform empowering individuals, groups, businesses and organizations to create, buy and sell customized and personalized products online. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes CafePress.com, Canvas On Demand, ImageKind, CafePress Pro, and Canvas On Demand Pro. It markets its services worldwide. CafePress, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Get CafePress alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CafePress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

CafePress ( NASDAQ PRSS ) traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,900. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.62. CafePress has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $3.72.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CafePress (PRSS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/cafepress-prss-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

CafePress Company Profile

CafePress Inc is an online retailer of personalized products offering various gifts and accessories, including t-shirts and apparel, mugs and drinkware, and home goods, such as custom shower curtains and bed coverings. The Company conducts its business on its primary United States-based domain, CafePress.com, and also operates CafePress branded Websites for the markets in the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for CafePress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CafePress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.