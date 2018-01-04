Brunswick (BC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Forward View upgraded shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. B. Riley set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.23.

Brunswick ( NYSE BC ) traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.25. 934,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $4,930.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.91. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $63.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. analysts expect that Brunswick will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

In other news, insider John C. Pfeifer sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $207,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,367,000 after buying an additional 284,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 46,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 17,423 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 589,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,976,000 after buying an additional 304,470 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,943,000 after buying an additional 35,081 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products. The Company operates through three segments: Marine Engine, Boat and Fitness. The Company’s product includes marine engines, boats, fitness equipment and active recreation products. The Company’s engine-related products include outboard, sterndrive and inboard engines; trolling motors; propellers; engine control systems; and marine parts and accessories.

