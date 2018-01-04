Brokerages Set Nice Ltd (NICE) Target Price at $87.14

Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Nice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Nice from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Nice (NICE) traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,267. Nice has a one year low of $65.59 and a one year high of $93.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5,580.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Nice by 1.9% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 752,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nice by 0.6% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 567,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Nice by 95.7% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 435,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after purchasing an additional 212,901 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nice by 2.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nice by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 207,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd., formerly NICE-Systems Ltd., is a global enterprise software provider. The Company’s segments include Customer Interactions Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides data driven insights that enable businesses to deliver personalized experience to customers.

