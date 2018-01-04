Brokerages Set Nice Ltd (NICE) Target Price at $87.14

Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.14.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Nice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Nice from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th.
Nice (NICE) traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,267. Nice has a one year low of $65.59 and a one year high of $93.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5,580.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.90.
Nice Company Profile
NICE Ltd., formerly NICE-Systems Ltd., is a global enterprise software provider. The Company’s segments include Customer Interactions Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides data driven insights that enable businesses to deliver personalized experience to customers.
