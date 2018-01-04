Brokerages Set Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR) Price Target at $3.87

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.87.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Rex John Mclennan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.04, for a total transaction of C$30,400.00.

Endeavour Silver ( TSE:EDR ) traded up C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$3.16. 263,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,262. The company has a market capitalization of $409.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.00 and a beta of -0.52. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$2.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.44.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. is engaged in silver mining in Mexico, and related activities, including property acquisition, exploration, development, mineral extraction, processing, refining and reclamation. The Company is engaged in exploration activities in Chile. The Company’s operating mining segments include Guanacevi, Bolanitos and El Cubo, which are located in Mexico, as well as Exploration and Corporate segments.

