Brokerages Anticipate Torchmark Corporation (TMK) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Torchmark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Torchmark posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Torchmark will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Torchmark.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Torchmark had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 13.80%. Torchmark’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Torchmark from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Torchmark in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Torchmark in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) opened at $90.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10,414.46, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Torchmark has a 1-year low of $72.59 and a 1-year high of $91.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

In other news, VP Michael Clay Majors sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $635,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $2,535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,085 shares of company stock worth $16,420,614. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Torchmark by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Torchmark by 7,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation (Torchmark) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of life and health insurance products and annuities to a base of customers. The Company’s segments include life insurance, health insurance, annuities and investment. The life insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurance.

