Brokerages Anticipate Myokardia Inc (MYOK) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myokardia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.46). Myokardia posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 190.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myokardia will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myokardia.

Get Myokardia alerts:

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 million. Myokardia had a negative net margin of 53.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. Myokardia’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ MYOK) traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.05. 1,367,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,400. The company has a market cap of $1,535.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 4.21. Myokardia has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $49.55.

In other Myokardia news, insider Jake Bauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $214,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,794.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $172,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,417 shares in the company, valued at $20,654,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $510,709. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Myokardia by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Myokardia by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 242,408 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Myokardia by 2,151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 417,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares during the period. VHCP Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 3rd quarter worth $11,355,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 3rd quarter worth $10,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Anticipate Myokardia Inc (MYOK) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/brokerages-anticipate-myokardia-inc-myok-to-post-0-40-earnings-per-share.html.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the treatment of heritable cardiomyopathies, a group of rare, genetically-driven forms of heart failure that result from biomechanical defects in cardiac muscle contraction. The Company is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing therapeutics.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myokardia (MYOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.