Brian R. Niccol Sells 1,104 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $90,936.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,776.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE YUM) opened at $81.53 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $84.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $27,480.00, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 3,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/brian-r-niccol-sells-1104-shares-of-yum-brands-inc-yum-stock.html.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc is engaged in restaurant business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated or franchised over 43,500 restaurants in more than 135 countries and territories operating under the KFC, Pizza Hut or Taco Bell (collectively the Concepts) brands. The Company operates through three segments: The KFC Division, which includes the operations of the KFC concept around the world; The Pizza Hut Division, which includes the operations of the Pizza Hut concept around the world, and The Taco Bell Division, which includes the operations of the Taco Bell concept around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.