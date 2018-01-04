Brean Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BancorpSouth Bank (BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Brean Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.45. The company had a trading volume of 565,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,450. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $2,840.00, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.41.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank is a financial holding company. The Company, through its principal bank subsidiary, conducts commercial banking and financial services operations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas and Illinois. The Company’s segments include Community Banking, Insurance Agencies, and General Corporate and Other.

