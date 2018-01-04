Bray Capital Advisors Raises Holdings in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 106.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Celgene were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 0.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 0.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 0.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celgene Co. (NASDAQ CELG) opened at $109.14 on Thursday. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $94.55 and a 12-month high of $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $83,581.57, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.77.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Celgene had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 63.80%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $128.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Celgene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.63.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

