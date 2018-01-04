Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $38.87 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.5% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned 42,578.99% of Union Pacific worth $38,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 41.3% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 46.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 147.2% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 33.3% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE UNP) opened at $136.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107,480.00, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $101.06 and a one year high of $136.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.08%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Aegis downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

